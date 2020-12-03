2nd-degree murder charge laid, police identify victim in downtown Edmonton death

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jonathan Robert Miller.

Police identified Miller on Wednesday as the victim of what investigators have deemed a homicide on Nov. 20 in the city's Boyle Street neighbourhood.

Paramedics attended a residence at 103rd Avenue and 95th Street around 9:30 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday. EMS requested police assistance, the release said, "due to the circumstances."

A suspect was arrested that same evening, police say.

An autopsy was completed, but police say investigators are waiting for further tests and analysis before they release the cause of Miller's death.

Police previously identified the victim as a 49-year-old man.