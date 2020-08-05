Second-degree murder charge laid in northwest Edmonton stabbing

Edmonton police laid a second-degree murder charge Wednesday in connection to the recent death of a 33-year-old woman.

On Monday, July 13, police responded to a weapons complaint around 2:15 a.m. at a residence in Edmonton's northwest Kensington neighbourhood. When they arrived, patrol members found Audrey Corcoran, 33, lying on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound, police said.

Paramedics treated and transported Corcoran, who was the initial complainant, to a hospital with serious injuries, where she stayed for several days. Police said her condition didn't stabilize and she died on Sunday, July 19.

An autopsy conducted on July 23 confirmed Corcoran died from a stab wound and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Police had initially charged the accused, a 38-year-old woman, with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. After the autopsy's results, the charges against her were upgraded to second-degree murder.

The accused also faces assault with a weapon charges for an altercation with a bystander who tried to intervene in the attack on Corcoran, police said.

Corcoran and the accused were known to each other, police added.