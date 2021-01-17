2nd-degree murder charge laid in central Alberta woman's death

An 18-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge following the death of a woman on Ermineskin Cree Nation in early December.

Maskwacis RCMP were called to assist EMS at a residence in the the central Alberta community at about 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2020.

Police say first responders found a woman who was already deceased and who appeared to have been injured.

The community is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The major crimes unit took over the investigation, and on Jan. 15 arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the case.

Police say he was taken into custody at his residence on Ermineskin Cree Nation without incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28.