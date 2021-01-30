Skip to Main Content
2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of 53-year-old

A 47-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Terry Allen Maksymyszyn.

The suspect was arrested Thursday

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man who was found injured in a residence in the Athlone neighbourhood on Jan. 23, 2021. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Maksymyszyn, 53, was found unconscious by police in a home in the Athlone neighbourhood on Jan. 23

Officers arrived at the residence near 128th Avenue and 129th Street at about 10:30 p.m. in response to a "trouble not known" call, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release. 

Maksymyszyn was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. An autopsy was conducted but investigators are withholding the cause of death.

The 47-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday, according to a news release from police. 

