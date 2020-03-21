Second-degree murder charge laid in 2007 Edmonton homicide

The Edmonton police have arrested a 45-year-old man after a homicide investigation that took almost 13 years.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The body of 22-year-old Richard Harris was discovered in the trunk of a car in the Dickinsfield community near 144th Avenue and 94th Street in 2007.

An autopsy at the time confirmed that Harris had died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

"A person of interest in the murder was identified early in the investigation," Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb said. "In 2014, additional witness evidence was obtained but it wasn't enough to move forward with charges."

The Edmonton Police Service's (EPS) historical homicide unit began looking at the file again in December 2018, police said in a release Friday.

According to EPS, police in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia were able to arrest a 45-year-old man without incident. He was brought back to Edmonton and is expected to make his first appearance on March 30, 2020.