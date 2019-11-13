Seasonal parking ban ends as Edmonton crews finish clearing snow from roadways

The seasonal parking ban put in place Sunday after last weekend's snowfall has ended as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Edmonton says.

City and contractor crews worked around the clock to clear snow and ice from major roads, bus routes and pathways, the city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Most roadways have all been cleared, the city said. City-maintained sidewalks, bike lanes and pathways have also been cleared of ice and snow.

In total, more than 11,000 kilometres of roadway was cleared within three days, said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations with the city.

The parking ban went into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday after two days of snowfall with total accumulation of about 15 centimetres.

Vehicles had to be removed from major and collector roads, bus routes and roads designated with "seasonal parking ban" signs.

Vehicles not moved were subject to tagging and towing.

City enforcement teams had ticketed 2,056 vehicles as of Tuesday.

More seasonal parking bans are anticipated throughout the winter.