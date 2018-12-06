Skip to Main Content
Seasonal parking ban has ended, city says
A seasonal parking ban declared earlier this week has ended, the City of Edmonton said Thursday.

Ban went into effect Tuesday after Edmonton walloped with snow on weekend

Graders work in the dark in northwest Edmonton early Tuesday, after the season's first parking ban went into effect. (David Bajer/CBC)

On its website, the city says the parking ban on collector roads and bus routes is no longer in effect.

City officials will provide an update on the ban and road plowing later Thursday afternoon.

The ban went into effect at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Seasonal parking bans are on designated bus routes. They can be declared during major plowing events anytime between Nov. 5 and March 15.

When the ban goes into effect, vehicles parked in locations marked with seasonal parking ban signs are subject to tagging and towing.

