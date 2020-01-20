Skip to Main Content
Seasonal parking ban coming following deep freeze
The City of Edmonton will be declaring a seasonal parking ban to take effect at midnight Tuesday.

A seasonal parking ban will be declared in Edmonton at midnight Tuesday. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Vehicles parked on routes with parking ban signs will be ticketed and towed. 

The city will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about the need for a ban, which follows a week of extreme cold.

Edmonton received around four centimetres of snow before noon last Thursday, which quickly turned to ice as the temperature plummeted beyond -30 C. 

The city's last parking ban was declared on Jan. 8.

