Seasonal parking ban coming following deep freeze
The City of Edmonton will be declaring a seasonal parking ban to take effect at midnight Tuesday.
Vehicles parked on routes with parking ban signs will be ticketed and towed
The city will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about the need for a ban, which follows a week of extreme cold.
Edmonton received around four centimetres of snow before noon last Thursday, which quickly turned to ice as the temperature plummeted beyond -30 C.
The city's last parking ban was declared on Jan. 8.