Seasonal parking ban coming following deep freeze

The City of Edmonton will be declaring a seasonal parking ban to take effect at midnight Tuesday.

Vehicles parked on routes with parking ban signs will be ticketed and towed.

The city will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about the need for a ban, which follows a week of extreme cold.

Edmonton received around four centimetres of snow before noon last Thursday, which quickly turned to ice as the temperature plummeted beyond -30 C.

The city's last parking ban was declared on Jan. 8.