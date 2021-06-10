Searchers recover body of teen swept away in northeastern Alberta river

Searchers have found the body of a Cold Lake, Alta., teen who was swept away last weekend by a fast-moving river.

Aaron Thir, 17, was fishing with his brother on Saturday when he lost his footing and fell into the Beaver River.

RCMP were called around 12:15 p.m.

Thir's body was found in the river around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Cold Lake RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Emergency personnel, including RCMP, fire, EMS and military crews, were assisted by members of the Central Alberta Diving Society and Cold Lake Search and Rescue.

Officials said the ground search of the river banks was complicated by dense brush and a lack of trails, while the river search was made treacherous by swift currents and the presence of rocks and logs under the surface.

Cold Lake is 295 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.