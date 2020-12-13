Man missing near Nordegg, Alta. located: RCMP

A man who went missing near Nordegg, Alta. on Saturday was safely located Sunday, according to Alberta RCMP.

Police reported on social media that Keith Morris had been found on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, police had issued a news release expressing concern for Morris' well-being after he told family Saturday he was going for a hike or cross-country skiing west of Nordegg and never returned.

Police said they were particularly concerned because of the extremely cold temperatures overnight, given the forecast was expected to fall below -18 C in the area.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP worked on the search with neighbouring police detachments, as well as Search and Rescue.

Nordegg is about 170 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.