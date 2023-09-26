Search on for boy, 5, missing from First Nation in northeastern Alberta

RCMP are asking for help locating a five-year-old boy who went missing from his home on a First Nation in northeastern Alberta.

Mounties say Jager Cross-Memnook was last seen Monday at about 2:30 p.m. at his home in Frog Lake Cree Nation, about 260 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

They say he is three and a half feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has pale skin and red hair.

Police also say he is non-verbal.

RCMP say the boy was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol bottoms.

Mounties said the search has been assisted by Edmonton Police Service and Alberta RCMP helicopters, Alberta RCMP police dog services and more than 100 members of the public.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Jager can be directed to the Elk Point RCMP detachment or to Crime Stoppers.

More to come.