Judge finds former high school teacher not guilty of possessing child pornography

An Edmonton judge has found a former Spruce Grove, Alta., high school teacher not guilty of possessing child pornography.

Christopher Giauque was arrested in October 2019 and faced one count of possession of child pornography following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kent Davidson delivered his decision Thursday. He found that the Crown could not prove without reasonable doubt that Giauque had knowledge and intent to possess the material found on his devices, such as a laptop and external hard drive.

"Today, you will receive the benefit of the legal doubt," Davidson said.

Possession of child pornography carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Former girlfriend testified

A former girlfriend reported and previously testified about finding the materials on Giauque's laptop. Reina Grimaldo met Giauque when she was 19 and upgrading some of her high school courses.

He was her English teacher. They stayed in contact after she finished school and began dating when she was 21 in 2014.

A forensic examination of Giauque's devices found 345 videos and 40 images of child pornography.

Grimaldo indicated in previous testimony that she found the relationship emotionally abusive. She and Giauque ended and resumed a tumultuous relationship at various points since Grimaldo moved in with Giauque in 2014.

She testified that one day in spring 2017, she began looking through Giauque's laptop because she suspected he'd been cheating on her.

Instead, she said, she found pornographic videos and photos of minors.

Grimaldo described videos with young girls who looked to be between the ages of 12 and 15, and photos of children on a beach. She said she also found pictures of high school-age girls, including some he'd emailed himself.

Grimaldo said she confronted Giauque about what she found, but he denied cheating on her and having unprofessional relationships with students.

The pair broke up for the final time in December 2018, and Grimaldo moved out.

Contrasting testimonies

"I reflected on it endlessly. I was really at a loss of what to do," she said, explaining that she didn't go to the police until nearly a year later in 2019.

"I had finally confided in a friend about what I found, and she convinced me of the severity of this and encouraged me to go forward," Grimaldo said.

A key focal point during proceedings was contrasting testimonies by both Grimaldo and Giauque regarding how much unrestricted access Grimaldo had to Giauque's devices and the timeline of events.

Grimaldo noted that she had access to the laptop during periods when the pair were broken up but that when they were in a relationship, Giauque required her to sign into the device using a guest login.

Davidson said "it makes no sense" that Giauque would value his privacy more if he were in a committed relationship with someone rather than a more casual arrangement.

During a previous cross-examination, defence lawyer Will van Engen challenged Grimaldo on the timeline of her allegations. She acknowledged that she initially told police she searched the computer in 2018 but later told them it had been in 2017.

Van Engen inquired with Grimaldo as to whether she placed the materials onto Giauque's devices to get back at him, to which she responded, "No."

High bar to disprove

Giauque countered during his testimony that Grimaldo saved the material on his laptop so that she could use it against him.

Davidson said while the theory was "perhaps improbable, it has not been proven to be implausible."

"The burden on the Crown is a high one."

Because there is no indication that anyone witnessed Giauque viewing or downloading the material, the evidence being considered is circumstantial.

Crown Prosecutor Craig Krieger relied on Grimaldo's testimony and put forth that since the material was found on multiple devices, it would be unlikely that Giauque would be unaware of its existence.

"He was at best indifferent to whether or not the people depicted in recordings were 12 or 22," the Crown said earlier.

"I find that the accused was naive and perhaps reckless in the search for pornographic material," Davidson said.

Giauque maintains that he relied on the age restriction regulations of the websites he used to download adult pornography.

Davidson said the child pornography could have possibly been part of a larger cache of pornographic material that Giauque believed to depict adults.

Defence lawyer Will van Engen said in an interview his client is grateful as the outcome shows the court considered all the evidence presented and made the right decision. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

After declaring his verdict, Davidson told Giauque, "As you move forward, I'm sure you will take special care to ensure that you've not surrendered to dark impulses that might bring you back to this court."

Davidson said the offence of possessing child pornography is not a victimless crime.

He said each video "is an indelible, permanent scar in the lives of abused discarded souls" and that it is a profound moral failure on the part of each adult that produces, creates and consumes the material, all of which are "utterly condemnable."

After the proceedings, Van Engen said in an interview that he was grateful because the court considered all the evidence presented and made the right decision for his client.

Van Engen said his client had earlier pleaded guilty as he was operating on a misunderstanding that the bar for guilt could be met due to recklessness.

This plea was subsequently struck.

"It shows that the court is live to the high standard that is required for criminal conviction," Van Engen said.