Education minister to announce new COVID-19 supports for Alberta students

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will update Albertans on steps the government is taking to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister, joined by Lorrie Jess, president of the Alberta School Boards Association and Wilco Tymensen, president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, will speak at a news conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. MT. Watch it live here.

The supports are intended to help students "catch up" after disruptions caused by the pandemic, the province said in a media advisory.

The impact of the pandemic's fourth wave in classrooms has seen schools struggling to contend with contact tracing, pandemic protocols and clusters of infections among students and staff.

This week, students and educators urged the provincial government to make diploma and provincial achievement tests (PATs) optional again this year.

Last school year, Alberta Education made diploma exams optional because of the interruptions to learning that the pandemic had caused. School boards were given a choice on the PATs, with most school boards opting out.

Students returned to school just as the fourth wave of COVID-19 began to crest. But because Alberta Health Services had stopped notifying schools of positive test results, districts were relying on parents to tell them if their children fall ill.

In October, as cases pushed Alberta hospitals to the breaking point, the province resumed contact tracing in schools and began providing rapid test kits for student use in outbreaks areas.

According to Alberta's school outbreak map, two schools are facing active COVID-19 outbreaks and about 240 other schools are under alert status for clusters of infection among students and staff.