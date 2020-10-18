School holidays could mean gaps in COVID-19 notices for Edmonton students and staff

Alberta public health officials have three days to figure out how they will inform students and staff exposed to COVID-19 in schools once the buildings shut down for the holidays.

When the province's contact tracing system faltered this autumn under a surge of new cases, principals and support staff stepped in, telling workers and students to self-isolate when they got word of a positive case in their schools.

But Edmonton public and Catholic school divisions say their staff will be on holiday break after Friday. Edmonton Catholic Schools sent families a letter saying employees would not be calling up students and staff after Friday if they'd been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Edmonton Public Schools will get in touch with any close contacts they're aware of until the end of the day on Dec. 23.

Both divisions want people who test positive for COVID-19 to notify schools by email during the two-week break.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that public health workers also lack access to any class lists while schools are shut for the break. Alberta Health is exploring its options, Hinshaw said.

"That's a solution we're working on and don't have a firm answer at this time, but it is under discussion," she said.

She did not directly answer whether Alberta has enough contact tracers working during the holidays to notify people who may have been exposed in schools.

No budget limit on hiring tracers, premier says

Although Alberta Health Services (AHS) is working to increase the number of workers tracing the close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19, some symptomatic students have spent 14 days in isolation and were back at school before AHS confirmed they'd had the disease.

Growing lag times prompted principals to rely on family calls to the school about positive tests rather than waiting on word from AHS.

Although AHS had recruited about 700 contact tracers by September, It wasn't enough to keep up with a November explosion of cases.

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said there are now 1,100 tracers working and the organization is on track to have 1,600 employed by the end of December.

Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday it's been a challenge for AHS to find people trained as health-care workers to fill some of the roles.

"These are not all jobs that just regular laypeople can step into and get soft touch training," he said. "Our direction as the cabinet committee has been not to let perfect be the enemy of the good — and just to try to train up people with some relevant capabilities as quickly as they could."

The government also asked for part-time tracers to work full-time hours where possible.

Although the United Conservative Party government has been firm that it intends to curtail the costs of the health system in time, Kenney said the government has not capped AHS's contact tracing budget.

"They should go as hard and fast as they possibly could to hire more people and train them up," was the direction from government, he said.

Kenney said at last count, 32 furloughed WestJet employees, including a pilot, were working temporarily as tracers.

He said he expects the province should have enough tracers to keep up with newly identified cases some time within the first three months of 2021.

Contact tracers identify people who may have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19. They reach out to those contacts and advise them to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms to help prevent the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus.