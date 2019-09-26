Driver charged after school bus winds up in St. Albert swimming pool

The driver of an empty school bus that splashed into a backyard St. Albert swimming pool in July has been charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The 69-year-old female driver from Edmonton was issued two provincial traffic tickets, St. Albert RCMP confirmed Thursday.

The tickets were issued after RCMP reviewed evidence from witnesses, the mechanical report on the school bus and video from the bus.

The careless driving charge carries a fine that varies according to circumstances, as well as six demerit points. The seatbelt ticket carries a fine of $115.

Witnesses told CBC on July 29 that a school bus veered off a street before ending up in the pool.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Morgan Crescent to examine the female driver, who was alone on the bus.