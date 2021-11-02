Students escape serious injuries after logs impale school bus in Barrhead, Alta.

Students on a school bus in northern Alberta escaped serious injuries Tuesday after some logs impaled the side of the vehicle they were travelling in.

A semi-trailer hauling wood was making a turn at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 33 in the town of Barrhead, 120 kilometres north of Edmonton, when a couple of logs fell off the trailer, striking the bus, police said.

The accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. MT, RCMP said in a news release.

The bus was stopped at the intersection when the accident happened, according to a statement posted by the Pembina Hills School Division on its website.

RCMP said neither the semi-truck driver nor any of the school bus occupants were injured. The school division later said one student was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The injured child's parents were advised to follow concussion protocols, the school division said.

"All parents and staff are asked to continue to monitor students who were involved in this incident," the statement said.

"We are so thankful that no one was injured. The school division will continue to provide support for students and families in consideration of their emotional needs due to this incident."

The semi-truck's driver faces charges for the vehicle being overweight and improperly loaded, said an RCMP spokesperson.