From zero to $60: Edmonton parents brace for increases to school bus fees

With school bus fees set to rise by hundreds of dollars in the new year, Tia McAdam says her Edmonton family has some difficult decisions to make.

She has already cut back on her twin daughters' choir and dance lessons in light of rising school fees. But McAdam says all extracurricular activities could be kiboshed to help pay for a three-fold hike in bus fees, approved last week by Edmonton Public School Board trustees.

"That's what's heartbreaking," she said.

"I hate the fact that they're doing nothing but homework and housework when they come from school. But, you know, I guess that's just the political climate right now."

On Feb. 1, the cost to bus her daughters to Riverbend Junior High on a subsidized Edmonton Transit Service pass will increase from $19 to $60 a month. It takes about an hour for the Grade 7 students to make the seven-kilometre trip on transit.

Trustees approved the increase last Tuesday, in reaction to the Alberta government's decision to eliminate the School Fee Reduction grant. That program was introduced by the NDP government to help offset the costs of 2017 legislation that prohibited school boards from charging bus fees to families living more than 2.4 kilometres from their designated school.

In February, the monthly cost of a yellow bus for students from kindergarten up to Grade 6 will rise from zero to $33 a month for families living further than 2.4 kilometres. For older students, the monthly fee rises from zero to $60.

The board was already facing a significant deficit for transportation services. The loss of the grant added another $5.3 million to the funding gap, for a total $7.7 million shortfall.

"With the elimination of the grant, it means we're in a really tight financial position," said board chair Trisha Estabrooks.

"The way in which our transportation network is set up is not sustainable and we've known that for a number of years now."

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said it respects the autonomy of local school boards to make decisions on day-to-day matters.

"As always, school boards will remain accountable to the parents of their students for any fees they choose to bring into force," acting spokesperson Jerrica Goodwin said.

McAdam will likely end up driving her daughters to and from school, instead of doling out $120 a month for bus passes. It will mean taking more time off work, affecting her income from her job at a bank.

Her husband travels regularly for work in the oil and gas industry.

"I would really like to start thinking about the future not just getting through from one month to the next," she said.

More fee increases 'very likely', board chair says

The school board expects to recoup $2.8 million this year from the February bus fee increases. The other $4.9 million will be covered by a surplus fund.

But Estabrooks says it's "very likely" the board will have to consider another bus fee increase before the next school year.

"I don't feel great about that, but that's the situation that we're in. When it comes to wanting to make sure that we direct as many dollars as possible into classrooms, that's going to be our priority right now," she said.

The board will consult with families in the new year to determine what kind of services they want and how much they're willing to pay, Estabrook says.

Edmonton Public School trustee Michael Janz looks on as chair Trisha Estabrooks asks a question at last week's board meeting. (Peter Evans/CBC )

The prospect of another bus fee increases starts to chip away at the definition of a truly public school system as parents struggle to make up the costs, says Michael Tryon, executive director of Canadian Parents for French Alberta, an organization that advocates for French-language education.

"It comes from the food budget, it comes from, we don't go out for dinner, we don't get to do the fun things. Do the kids get to play sports? All those factors," said Tryon, who has a son in Grade 11.

Roughly 105,000 students attend Edmonton Public Schools.