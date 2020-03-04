Boy, 12, hit by school bus in northwest Edmonton

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with "very serious" injuries after being hit by a school bus in northwest Edmonton, police said Wednesday.

Investigators believe the boy was walking east across Castle Downs Road at 162nd Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when he was struck by a bus turning left onto Castle Downs Road from Beaumaris Road.

The boy was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics. His parents have been notified, police said.

There were students on the bus at the time, police said.

A second bus was brought in to transport the children to their schools, police said.

At 10 a.m., police were still on scene investigating the collision and directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.