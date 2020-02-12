School board to reconsider school resource officer motion following trustee resignation

Edmonton Public Schools will reconsider a motion to remove police from its schools following the resignation of a trustee who suggested officers act as a deterrent to potentially violent refugee students.

Trustee Cheryl Johner's comments, widely condemned as racist following Wednesday's meeting, prompted her resignation the next day.

Johner was one of four trustees who voted against removing police officers from schools while EPSB undertakes its first-ever study of the 41-year-old school resource officer program.

The motion was defeated in a deadlocked 4-4 vote with trustee Ken Gibson absent from the meeting.

In outlining her support for police in schools, Johner said some refugee students from "war-torn countries" only know violence.

"When those students sometimes enter our schools they can be violent there as well," she said.

"The safety of students is critically important — that other students feel safe as they go to their own school. The officers act as a deterrent, they can respond quickly to de-escalate situations when needed."

On Saturday, a board spokesperson confirmed that while Johner's pay will end with the formal receipt of her resignation, she will receive a transition allowance of about $13,000 per board policies, calculated based on her term of service.

The board will convene a special meeting on Tuesday to formally receive Johner's resignation and reconsider the motion to suspend the school resource officer program.

The board can only reconsider a motion if a trustee from the prevailing side — in this case, someone who voted against suspending the program — asks for it. Board chair Trisha Estabrooks, who originally voted against the removal of officers, brought the motion to reconsider the motion.

"Following the resignation of trustee Johner on June 24 the community has asked me to reconsider the vote on suspending the school resource officer program. I have listened to those who reached out to me," Estabrooks said in an emailed statement Saturday.

"We're dealing with some pretty complex circumstances and while the motion to reconsider is unusual, I'm grateful to my colleagues for being open to further conversation on the issue," said trustee Bridget Stirling, who brought the original motion to the board on Wednesday.

Estabrooks is expected to speak about her reasons for bringing the motion back at a media availability on Monday.