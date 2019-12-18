School board lifts ban on mother in do-rag feud, denies conduct was racially motivated

A second apology offered to an Edmonton mother whose 11-year-old son's school connected his do-rag to gang affiliation doesn't go far enough, her supporters say.

Una Momolu was the first speaker at an Edmonton Catholic Schools board meeting Tuesday.

"It is time to acknowledge that this entire incident has to do with race from the very beginning," Momolu told the board at the meeting packed with supporters.

"It is racist to tell a black child to remove a do-rag because of a gang affiliation."

A month after the initial Sept. 12 incident at Christ the King School, the school board issued a statement apologizing for the use of the word "gang" when the Grade 6 student was told to remove the head covering.

A second apology was offered to Momolu at a meeting with Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and senior staff from the school division on Monday to discuss the incident.

'Not who we are'

"We are sorry that throughout this matter, she interpreted our intentions differently and that our conduct was racially motivated," the board said in the apology read at the meeting with the education minister. "That is just not who we are.

"We sincerely wish that we can move forward from this matter, and that she and her son's journey with the Edmonton Catholic Schools' family will continue at the new Catholic school her son is attending."

Momolu also wants the school to life a ban, imposed on her after police were called to a Sept. 23 meeting with the school's principal, that prohibits her from entering the school's premises.

The school board has confirmed it has partially lifted the mother's ban at Christ the King and said the school division's dress code is under review.

"You recognize that I'm not a danger by removing the ban," Momolu said. "You recognize do-rags are not gang affiliated by reviewing your policies. The only thing that has been ignored time and time again is an apology, for you to sincerely say you're sorry.

"It has taken three months, three public protests and over 3,000 petition signatures to get to this point today. I had to climb a mountain and I'm not even at the top," Momolu said.

A Catholic school board public meeting was adjourned after supporters of Una Momolu and her son Emmell held up fists and a petition on Nov. 26, 2019. (ECSD Trustee/YouTube)

In addition to her son being racially profiled, Momolu said, she has been "painted as an angry black woman" and legal threats from the school board have prevented some supporters from speaking to the media. She said she and her son, Emmell, have been receiving hateful messages for speaking out about the incident.

"These systemic barriers are why black people are so afraid of speaking up when incidents of racism happen."

Board chair Laura Thibert said the trustees will be sending a written response to Momolu after reviewing her comments and concerns.

Spokesperson Lori Nagy said the school board has not taken legal action but is reviewing what she called "defamatory tweets" by advocate Bashir Mohamed, who has been representing Momolu.