Saskatchewan man, 84, found dead after plane crashes in northern Alberta

An 84-year-old Saskatchewan man is dead after the plane he was flying crashed in northern Alberta earlier this week, says Slave Lake RCMP.

On Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., the Canadian military's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre reported a distress beacon that suggested a possible plane crash near Marten Mountain, about 11 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake, Alta., RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

The location of the crash was in a very rugged area with dense, hilly forests and limited access.

Because of poor weather, the first day's search was limited to ground crews from RCMP, fire services, military search and rescue and provincial forestry crews.

On Wednesday, the military sent a Hercules aircraft and Griffon helicopter to assist.

When crews reached the wreckage on Thursday, they discovered the pilot, an 84-year-old man from Rosthern, Sask., was dead at the scene.

The pilot had been travelling to Saskatchewan from Alberta, said the news release. No one else was on board the plane at the time, it added.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Slave Lake is located 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.