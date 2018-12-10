Skip to Main Content
Alberta's UCP gets green light to intervene in Saskatchewan carbon tax case

Alberta's United Conservative Party will be allowed to intervene in an upcoming court case involving the Province of Saskatchewan and Ottawa over the national carbon tax.

Federal government opposed request by UCP to intervene on side of Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press ·
A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near Fort McMurray in 2014. Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal is allowing Alberta's UCP to intervene in a court case over the national carbon tax. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal ruled all applicants will be allowed to intervene in the case to be heard in mid-February.

A written judgment says all submissions from interveners must be limited to legal issues surrounding the tax.

The federal government had opposed a request by the UCP to be an intervener on the side of Saskatchewan.

Party leader Jason Kenney, a former federal cabinet minister, has tweeted he is pleased with the ruling and would be stepping up to fight for Albertans.

Saskatchewan has asked the court to rule on whether the federal government's plan to implement a carbon tax on the province is constitutional.

