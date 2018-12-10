Alberta's UCP gets green light to intervene in Saskatchewan carbon tax case

Alberta's United Conservative Party will be allowed to intervene in an upcoming court case involving the Province of Saskatchewan and Ottawa over the national carbon tax.

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal ruled all applicants will be allowed to intervene in the case to be heard in mid-February.

A written judgment says all submissions from interveners must be limited to legal issues surrounding the tax.

The federal government had opposed a request by the UCP to be an intervener on the side of Saskatchewan.

Party leader Jason Kenney, a former federal cabinet minister, has tweeted he is pleased with the ruling and would be stepping up to fight for Albertans.

Saskatchewan has asked the court to rule on whether the federal government's plan to implement a carbon tax on the province is constitutional.