Merry Christmas to all: Edmonton volunteers deliver gifts to low-income families

Christmas gift giving can be so sweet.

"It's like having hot chocolate, but with a bunch of whipped cream on top," said 11-year-old Sienna Coderre.

Coderre and her parents, Mike and Dora, were among hundreds of volunteers who participated in the Santas Anonymous charity event this weekend, delivering toys to more than 25,000 children across Edmonton.

"We feel that we've had a pretty blessed life, so it's a small way that we can give back by pitching in and putting a little bit of time in," Mike said.

Jerry Forbes, long-time general manager at CHED 630, started the charitable event in 1955 by personally delivering toys to 600 kids. More than six decades later, volunteers expected to deliver toys to more than 10,000 low-income households.

Volunteers line up at the Jerry Forbes Centre on Saturday morning. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

Volunteers started lining up outside Jerry Forbes Centre more than two hours before the doors opened at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"It's a bit of a badge of honour to get here first," said Janine Foote, communications "elf" with Santas Anonymous.

Families that need help during the holidays can sign up to have an anonymous gift bag donation delivered to their door by volunteer drivers. Inside the bag is a package for each child aged 12 and under. The package contains four items, including toys, a book and at least one item that doesn't require batteries.

"Knowing that your small act made a difference in their lives — I think that's all people need to show up," Foote said.

The charity has its own delivery app, which helps volunteers navigate the city on their four-wheeled sleighs. Volunteers scan a barcode on each gift bag and the app organizes the most direct route leaving from the warehouse.

An army of volunteers gets some military-style direction on Saturday as they work to deliver Christmas gift bags to more than 10,000 households in Edmonton. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

Wade Smith and his family had five bags to deliver on Saturday.

"It's just spreading joy," he said. "There's so much more to [Christmas] than commercialism, but a lot of people are forced to think about it all the time. This allows them to not think about it."

The Jerry Forbes Centre in Edmonton will stay open until 6 p.m. on Sunday, or until the last Christmas bag has been picked up for delivery.

The warehouse will reopen on Thursday and Friday to families who either missed the delivery or did not register in time.