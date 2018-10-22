Suspect shot in confrontation with RCMP on Samson Cree Nation

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a suspect was shot during a Monday morning confrontation with RCMP in Maskwacis.

The suspect is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Edmonton hospital, RCMP said in a news release.

Shortly after midnight, police were called to a complaint of gunfire on the Samson Cree Nation, 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Two of the responding officers were searching for a suspect on foot when a confrontation between the officers and two suspects "resulted in the discharge of a police weapon," RCMP said.

The second suspect was located by police. No officers were hurt.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate.

ASIRT investigates serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct, as well as incidents that result in serious injury or death.