Teens arrested after shots fired at home on Samson Cree Nation

Two teenage boys face charges after shots were fired Saturday evening into a rural home on Samson Cree Nation, about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton

No one was injured in the shooting, Maskwacis RCMP said Monday in a news release.

Police responded to a call about shots fired at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses identified a suspect vehicle, which police learned had been stolen.

The vehicle was later found abandoned. Police said the suspects stole a second vehicle on the nearby Ermineskin Cree Nation.

RCMP later found that vehicle in an alley in Wetaskiwin.

As the vehicle tried to drive away it got stuck in the snow, and the suspects fled on foot. A rifle and a magazine were found in the vehicle, police said.

RCMP brought in police dogs and helicopters to help locate the suspects.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested as he tried to run away. A 16-year-old was tracked to a residence and arrested without incident, police said.

Both teenagers are from Maskwacis. They face several charges related to firearms, stolen vehicles and property offences.

A sawed-off .22-calibre rifle was found near the shooting scene, police said.