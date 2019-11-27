Second-degree murder charge laid in death of woman in Parkland County

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the death of a woman whose body was found on a rural road in Parkland County west of Edmonton.

The body of Saladina Vivancos, 33, was found around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, near Township Road 532A and Range Road 274 just north of Highway 16.

Emergency crews were responding to a call of a "female in medical distress," RCMP said.

In a Wednesday news release, the RCMP Major Crimes Unit said charges have been laid against a 36-year-old Spruce Grove man.

The accused remains in custody, RCMP said.

Police said Vivancos was a resident of Alberta. A GoFundMe fundraiser posted earlier this week is trying to raise money to bring Vivancos' body home to her family B.C.