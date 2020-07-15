Charges laid in Central Alberta homicide after year-long investigation

St. Paul RCMP laid charges on Wednesday following an investigation into the murder of Kimberly Cardinal that lasted more than a year.

A 43-year-old man from Saddle Lake was arrested on July 14 and charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains.

After a bail hearing, the man has been remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23 in St. Paul Provincial Court. The RCMP said no other suspects are being sought in the case.

Human remains, later identified as Cardinal's, were found in June 2019 in the Saddle Lake area, about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Cardinal was 34 years old and had last been seen in Saddle Lake on April 23, 2019.