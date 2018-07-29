Driver in critical condition after two-vehicle collision in northwest Alberta

One person was seriously injured Sunday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, between Rycroft, Alta. and Dunvegan Provincial Park.

At 1:00 p.m., RCMP were called to assist EMS and fire crews at the scene, about 515 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A Dodge Avenger crossed the centre line of the highway, colliding head-on with a Nissan Pathfinder that was pulling a holiday trailer, police said in a news release Sunday evening.

The driver of the Avenger was airlifted to hospital and is in critical condition. The person driving the Pathfinder was taken to hospital and released.

Traffic on Highway 2 was delayed as a result of the collision, police said. Debris has since been cleared from the road and the north and southbound lanes are open.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.