Deaf woman's tweet about Peloton spoof snags Ryan Reynolds attention

When Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a new, boozy spoof of the much-ridiculed Christmas commercial for the Peloton exercise bike, Crystal Jones couldn't get the joke.

Jones is deaf and Reynold's online ad mocking the viral commercial featuring the now-infamous "Peloton woman" didn't have closed captioning.

Frustrated, Jones tweeted at Reynolds and asked him to remedy the situation.

"I explained to him that there's a lot of deaf and hard of hearing people who don't get to have the same experience as hearing people," Jones said in an interview Wednesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I often feel left out of a lot of things. I do try to make people aware that I don't have the privilege of equal access to the same information that they do."

To Jones' surprise, Reynolds responded within a couple hours and added the captioning as requested.

"I didn't expect him to reply," said Jones, an Edmonton-based artist and deaf advocate.

"I just went about my day and I opened my phone and then, oh my God, there is a tweet from Ryan. It was surreal. It was amazing. I felt gratitude.

"I was just like, wow. He took the time … and now I understand what this whole hoopla is about."

Here you go, <a href="https://twitter.com/eissyrc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eissyrc</a>! <a href="https://t.co/tTzkIgyudp">pic.twitter.com/tTzkIgyudp</a> —@VancityReynolds

The original Peloton commercial, which went viral earlier this month, shows a husband gifting his slightly-scared wife a stationary exercise bike for Christmas

The commercial, described as sexist and unnerving, generated so much publicity that the actor who portrayed the wife was recruited for a leading role in a commercial for Aviation Gin, of which Reynolds is a stakeholder.

In the ad, the "Peloton woman" trades her exercise bike for a martini. She sits at the bar with two friends as they celebrate "new beginnings" and she chugs her drink.

It's a wink to the Peloton ad, implying she's left her husband as her friend quips, "you look great by the way."

Reynolds tweeted the ad with the phrase: "exercise bike not included."

Jones said people who are deaf or hard of hearing want the same viewing experience as everyone else. She hopes her online interaction with Reynolds will be a reminder of that.

"For the most part, it's a struggle to figure out what's going on," Jones said. "A lot of the time you don't have access to an interpreter or live caption so there are a lot of events where I don't get to participate.

"I really hope that people will be more aware of their social media habits … and think more about accessibility for people with disabilities."