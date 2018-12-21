Ryan Dechambre sentenced to 16 years for kidnapping, sex assault

Ryan Dechambre showed little emotion Friday as he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for kidnapping and assaulting a woman for a week in 2016.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Belzil called the kidnapping an "outrageous situation" and acknowledged the severity of the case while the 52-year-old victim was in the courtroom.

"It became a situation of sex on demand," Belzil told the court.

Dechambre was credited for time served since his arrest and will serve a further 12 years and three months.

In July 2016, the victim, who can only be identified by her initials C.M. under a court-ordered publication ban, agreed to have sex with Dechambre for money.

Court heard Dechambre took the woman to Rundle Park. They had sex but he refused to pay her.

Dechambre put a jacket over the woman's head and drove her to his home in north Edmonton, where he confined her in a closet for most of seven days.

Naked and alone, she had no idea where she was and was confined to a space so small she could not lie down.

Three days later, she was moved to a larger closet in the bedroom, where she made a makeshift bed out of blankets.

One of the closets where C.M. said she was kept locked up and naked for days by her kidnapper. (Edmonton Police Service)

Her only chance to leave the closet was when Dechambre would pull her out to have sex, court heard. He forced himself on her a total of 10 times.

She was fed only a few slices of pizza and some carrots during that week, the judge said Friday.

Court heard that on July 26, 2016, Dechambre forced the victim to go to a bank, withdraw all her money and give it to him.

Court heard previously he told the woman she would have to turn over all future earnings to him.

C.M. spoke Friday about the mental toll of the ordeal and how she hasn't moved past what happened.

I hope he understands what he did for a lousy $1,050. - C.M.

"I think about this on a daily basis," she said in court, reading from her victim impact statement. "I hope he understands what he did for a lousy $1,050."

Crown wanted 15-18 years

Crown prosecutor Carole Godfrey asked for a sentence of 15 to 18 years on the kidnapping charge, based on the severity of the case.

"It's something we only think happens in movies. It's terrifying beyond imagination," Godfrey told the court.

A pre-sentence report showed Dechambre has attention deficit disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome disorder, and that he attempted suicide in the past.

Dechambre didn't speak in court Friday.

Defence lawyer Dale Knisely said his client had a "troubled upbringing."

"He was a young man who was abused until 18 years old by other individuals," Knisely said.

C.M. left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.

Belzil addressed the victim before he delivered his sentence.

"I applaud your courage. You must be a strong person," he said. "This is a terrible, terrible situation that anyone would have to go through."

The victim will get back the $1,050 that Dechambre took from her.