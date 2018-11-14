Fort McMurray artist uses 'wild colour' to bring portrait subjects to life

Four years ago, when someone tagged the shed behind Russell Thomas's Fort McMurray home, the former broadcaster and municipal politician decided to cover the vandalism with a mural of a highly-respected local Métis elder.

"It was like the stars aligned," said Thomas, of his decision to take his skills as a hobby painter and apply them to a larger-than-life portrait of elder Elsie Yanick.

It was the start of a new career for Thomas, who now fills his days creating commissioned portraits of people, many of which he donates.

"There's something healing about a painting," said Thomas, speaking on CBC's Radio Active on Tuesday.

For the last several years around Remembrance Day, Thomas put out a call for people who want him to paint a military veteran in their family. People send him stories about their loved ones and he selects one for a portrait.

Thomas relaxes in his Fort McMurray studio. (Supplied/Joey Podlubny)

That first year, at the request of a distant relative, Thomas painted a military chaplain who served during the Second World War.

"I painted the portrait and sent it off to the chaplain's daughter in Prince Edward Island. She didn't know it was coming," he said. Weeks later, he received "the most touching letter."

"She said she and her sister talk to it when it's hanging up on the wall, and it's like he's there with them again. So it's such an honour to be able to play that role and help people get closer to the loved ones they've lost."

This year, Thomas painted Pte. Beaton Tulk, who served in WW II, but died of a massive heart attack at the age of 44, after he had returned home. He left behind a wife and five children.

The portrait is now in the mail, headed to Gander, N.L., where Tulk's widow lives.

Justin Trudeau drops by

Thomas's introduction as an artist began with a bang when his portrait of Yanick earned a visit from then federal opposition leader Justin Trudeau.

Thomas had met Yanick at community events where the elder would pray and was inspired by her kind spirit and generous mentorship.

A few weeks after Thomas painted the mural, Trudeau came to town to canvas with the local Liberal candidate. Thomas playfully invited him to take a #selfiewithelsie in front of the mural — and Trudeau agreed.

Justin Trudeau, as leader of the opposition in 2014, poses with Thomas, his wife and son, along with local Liberal candidate Kyle Harrietha. (Supplied/Russell Thomas)

Russell describes his work as "wild colour portraiture" and attributes his style to his start in water-colour painting, which has no white paint.

He started using yellow, which added an unexpected dynamic to his work.

"When I moved to acrylic paintings, I just went wild with colour. I never tried to re-create something based on what it's actual colour is; it was more about the colour I wanted to give it although, I don't know if I'm as wild as when I first started."

Russell has donated works to many, including the families of the four people who died in a 2016 shooting in La Loche, Sask.

He still corresponds with the mother of the two boys gunned down. She was one of the first people to send him a message when he was evacuating Fort McMurray during the wildfire two years ago.

"You get those connections with people that are really beautiful," he said.