Rural family and community supports struggling with increased need, lack of funding: report

A new report suggests that Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is facing a crisis in rural Alberta due to chronic underfunding and increasing numbers of clients with complex needs.

Clark Banack, director of the Alberta Centre for Sustainable Rural Communities, and senior research associate Laticia Chapman, interviewed and surveyed FCSS directors in rural areas across Alberta in a report for the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.

FCSS offices offer prevention programs for families, children and seniors.

But staff are increasingly seeing people who need help with income support, mental health, food or shelter, or those who face constraints in applying for programs via phone or internet, because they are often the only in-person social services support in town, Banack said.

"[That] just automatically makes them kind of a catch-all office where all kinds of people with all kinds of needs and challenges walk through that door," Banack said in an interview with CBC News.

"That just creates such an additional burden on FCSS offices in rural communities compared to what you would find in the bigger communities in Alberta. And that's just something that has to be acknowledged by government."

The report contains anecdotes that demonstrate the scope of the challenge. One FCSS director spoke about clients who are illiterate, don't have phones or access to a computer, and seek help through FCSS because they are "at their wit's end."

Another director spoke about dealing with a person who was threatening suicide or killing others because he was frustrated with trying to figure out the system to get the help he needed.

"Overall, rural FCSS directors are receiving more requests for assistance than previous years and are encountering more complex cases involving serious mental health issues, addictions, domestic abuse, crime, and individuals and families in serious financial distress," the report states.

Banack and Chapman recommend the province increase core funding and make it easier for rural Albertans to access other types of social services.

Annual funding for FCSS programs remained at $100 million from 2015 to 2022. FCSS offices stayed open throughout the pandemic while others, such as Alberta Supports, stayed closed or paused walk-in service.

The province upped the funding by $5 million this year. Murtaza Jamaly, president of the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta and Westlock town councillor, said the increase is a drop in the bucket of what is required.

"We need $130 million worth of provincial funding just to keep at status quo," he said. " And that's not considering increases in scope. That's not considering the changing landscape of social service program offerings."

Heather Barlow, press secretary for Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, said the province showed its commitment to FCSS by not cutting the program from 2019-2022 while it was trying to balance the budget.

The $5 million increase was intended to address inflationary issues, she said.

The province is supposed to provide 80 per cent of funding with municipalities picking up the rest. The report found that municipal governments are contributing more than their share to keep programs running. About 43 per cent of the directors interviewed for the study said their local government contributed 35 per cent or more.

The University of Alberta report identified another factor placing increased pressure on FCSS offices — the end of the Parent Link program in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with 45 per cent of respondents saying it negatively impacted them.

The government introduced Family Resource Networks to replace Parent Link but respondents said the funding was insufficient and the transition was chaotic. The new program covers a wider age range of children.

Banack, from the University of Alberta, said improperly funding FCSS now will create future problems that are more expensive for the government to solve.

He added that some people in rural areas are not getting the benefits and services they are entitled to as Alberta residents because they may need extra help with the applications.

"The system is becoming so hard to navigate that they're giving up," he said. "The websites are confusing. They don't want to sit on hold for two or three hours."