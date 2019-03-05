Pedestrian, 37, dies after being struck by vehicle at job site near Grande Prairie

A 37-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle at a business on a rural property about 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, RCMP said.

The pedestrian was fatally injured around 9 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was backing up, Cpl. Maria Ogden said Tuesday.

A forensic collision reconstructionist and forensic identification personnel are involved in the investigation.

The officers have reconstructed what happened by looking at things like tire tracks, Ogden said.

Officials with Occupational Health and Safety are also investigating.

RCMP said they are unable to release the name of the deceased.