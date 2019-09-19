Rumours of $38M cut to NAIT are false, minister says

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says rumours of a $38 million cut to the budget of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) are "completely false."

On Monday, former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk said NAIT administrators told him the cut was coming. They had just met with Nicolaides earlier that day, Lukaszuk reported.

A spokesperson for Nicolaides' office however said that the minister was not in Edmonton at the time the alleged meeting took place.

Nicolaides said Thursday the government is still looking at recommendations from the MacKinnon panel report on Alberta's finances.

"We're looking through all the information and we'll be presenting our budget in the fall which will have more details," Nicolaides said.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/demetriosnAB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@demetriosnAB</a> Minister, concerned <a href="https://twitter.com/NAIT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NAIT</a> administrators report to me that you met with them today and informed them (in confidence) that they are slated for a $38 million budget cut. True? Similar meeting, announcing bigger cuts, took place with <a href="https://twitter.com/UAlberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UAlberta</a> True? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ableg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ableg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abpse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abpse</a> —@LukaszukAB

The MacKinnon panel, led by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon, made several recommendations which could have big implications for Alberta's 26 post-secondary institutions if the government decides to adopt them.

They included closing less viable institutions, cutting government grants, raising tuition and seeking program financing from the business community.

The government has been tight-lipped about the date of the budget but many observers expect it will be tabled at the end of October.

Nicolaides spoke to reporters following an announcement at Women Building Futures. The organization, which trains women to work in the trades, is receiving $10 million in government funding over four years.