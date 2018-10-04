'I just really wanted some help': RAH to open 24-7 mental health hub

Blake Loates knows how to navigate the mental health system.

She is smart, well-educated, and spent years working as a psychiatric nurse in Edmonton. She also has bipolar II disorder and has been receiving mental health treatment since she was 14.

Still, there have been nights — when the anxiety or paranoia would take over, when she knew her brain wasn't working as it should — that she didn't know where to turn and ended up in a hospital emergency room.

"I just really wanted some help and was discharged because I wasn't in imminent danger of hurting myself but I didn't have the therapeutic services that I needed," Loates said this week.

"I didn't have the psychiatrist; I didn't have any sort of connections."

At 37, Loates is now a photographer and prominent mental health advocate in the city. Her Facebook Messenger, Instagram feed and texts are often filled with people looking for help.

That's why she felt overwhelmed when she learned a 24-7 central hub for mental health care and referrals is being created at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

"I started to cry. I was so excited. This is something that Edmonton needs, so desperately."

Access 24 hours a day

The Addiction and Mental Health Access 24/7 hub is scheduled to open later this year.

The idea for the service has been percolating for years, said Mark Snaterse, who leads the addictions and mental health program for AHS in Edmonton.

Patients and their families have long told health bureaucrats they've been passed from one service provider to the next, having to tell their stories multiple times before finding the right program, but sometimes giving up before that happens, Snaterse said.

The idea is for a team of mental health professionals to be located in one space, 24 hours a day.

The team will have doctors and psychologists, but also staff with an intimate knowledge of community and health care programs. There will also be peer support workers to offer advice from the perspective of someone who's been through similar experiences.

"It's not good enough that we deliver a lot of service. And it's not good enough that we care for a lot of people, if people can't find their way into the right service for them," Snaterse said.

"For many years, we haven't necessarily been behaving as a co-ordinated system. In fact, I've had a hard time referring to our services as a system, [which] implies there's coordination and it's easy to navigate."

AHS has about 3,000 staff in the Edmonton area who work in mental health and addictions.

But it's not always easy for people to connect with them. The grandparents of a teenager recently charged with stabbing a city bus driver said they had been trying to seek appropriate care for the teen for a long time.

Snaterse acknowledged the Royal Alex has many patients who have very high-needs, and the Access 24/7 may not be able to provide their care.

"There might be people who come in medically unstable, they might need detox, they might have a delirium, they may need to be medically stabilized," he said. "We'll make sure there's a clear path to get them to the (emergency department).

The centralization of patient intake isn't exactly new, but Snaterse said Access 24-7 will set a new bar in Canada. The program is primarily being funded by shifting around existing resources, rather than hiring new staff, he said.

Treatment beyond a psychiatric visit

In her 23 years of struggling with mental illness, Loates has visited her family doctor, been referred to psychiatrists, and has been hospitalized four times.

But, it's only more recently that Loates has found the power of group therapy and of sharing her own story.

"People think mental health care is having a psychiatrist but there's a huge realm of treatment options for people with mental health issues," she said.

"I think we often think there is the only way to get care, but there's so many ways to care for a patient holistically."

The Access 24/7 program will have peer support counsellors as part of their regular rotation of staff.

Loates believes the program can help a range of people who struggled with mental illness — from the new mom who may be overwhelmed by her newborn baby's crying to the man living rough on the street with schizophrenia.

"I totally have faith it can work," she said.

"They're already doing it right now. If you go into the Royal Alex emerg, people from all different walks come in.

"We need to (give care) in a way that sees the patient first as a human, then sees their issue as just part of them, but not who they are."