Free tickets to new Alberta museum gone in less than 6 hours

Free tickets released for the opening of the new Royal Alberta Museum in downtown Edmonton were snapped up in less than six hours, a spokesperson for the museum said Thursday.

The museum at 9810 103A Ave. will open on Oct. 3, with six days of free admission.

People are encouraged to arrive earlier than the time slots they booked, because a large crowd is expected, said Kelsie Tetreau, RAM communications officer.

About 40,000 free tickets were made available, with 1,000 for each one-hour time slot, said Chris Robinson, the museum's executive director.

The museum's website was overloaded with traffic Wednesday as people logged in to get free admission tickets, said Chris Robinson, executive director. (Trevor Wilson/CBC) Visits do not have time limits, though the museum has a capacity limit, he said.

The museum's website was overloaded with traffic Wednesday, causing delays and occasionally crashes.

In the first hour, 4,300 tickets were claimed, exceeding expectations, said Robinson.

"We are absolutely excited by the enthusiasm that is being shown," he said.

"Edmontonians and Albertans like their Royal Alberta Museum," Robinson said. "We have been dark for a while, and there's a lot of expectation."

Regular admission prices will be in effect as of Oct. 9. The admission price is $19 for adults and $48 for families.

The $375-million museum features 72,000 sq. ft. of permanent exhibition space, roughly double the area in the museum's old location, which closed in December 2015.

The Alberta government invested $253 million in the new museum. Another $122.5 million came from the federal government's Building Canada Fund.