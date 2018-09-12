Royal Alberta Museum to open Oct. 3

The Royal Alberta Museum in downtown Edmonton will open Oct. 3, the Alberta government announced Wednesday.

Admission will be free for the first six days, the government said.

The $375-million, 419,000-sq.-ft. building, is twice the space of the former museum building beside Government House which closed in December 2015.

The downtown Royal Alberta Museum will open Oct. 3. (John Robertson/CBC)

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said the museum is an "architectural showpiece" where Albertans will see their history, their province and themselves reflected inside the building.

"Visitors will experience transformative moments that have shaped our province — connecting our past to our present," Miranda said in a news release.

The new museum, at 9810 103A Ave., will showcase 400 exhibits.

The opening weekend visiting hours will be noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.

To book free time-specific tickets visit this site. Tickets are available online only, while quantities last.

Regular admission prices will be in effect as of Oct. 9.

The Alberta government invested $253 million in the new museum. Another $122.5 million came from the federal government's Building Canada Fund.