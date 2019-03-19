'It's been there forever': Fire engulfs historic hotel in Wetaskiwin

A stately hotel that has stood in Wetaskiwin for more than a century was gutted by fire Tuesday morning.

The fire inside the Rose Country Inn began around 6 a.m, the city confirmed in a news release. Within the hour, large plumes of black smoke were billowing out of the windows.

At 8 a.m.,the building was fully engulfed in flames. The three-storey structure partially collapsed half an hour later.

No one was injured during the building collapse, the city said.

As of 10 a.m., Wetaskiwin Fire Services and other responding departments continued to fight the fire.

The building partially collapsed a few hours after the fire began. (Rob Cleland)

'She's done now'

Rob Cleland was dropping his kids off at school around 7 a.m. when he noticed the smoke and heard the sirens.

The hotel, known to locals as Riggers, is an iconic piece of the city's history, Cleland said.

"It's been there forever," Cleland said in an interview with CBC News around 9 a.m. "A lot of memories in there going up in smoke this morning.

"She's done now. She's collapsed. The roof caved in."

Constructed in 1903, the hotel was originally called the Prince of Wales Hotel. The building — complete with smoking room, a billiards room and drawing room with a piano — served guests until liquor was outlawed in 1915.

The hotel served as a hospital for wounded soldiers returning from the First World War. Later, the building also housed the city office and library. It was not until 1934 that Lloyd Bannerman renovated it extensively and reopened it as a hotel.

"It's a shame, another iconic Wetaskiwin thing down the drain," Cleland said.