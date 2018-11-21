Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover east of Edmonton

A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover near Tofield, Alta., east of Edmonton, Tuesday morning, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP responded at around 11:55 a.m. to the crash at Range Road 161 and Township Road 480, southeast of Tofield, Alta.

The woman's car left the gravel road, rolled multiple times, landing on its roof in a field about 150 metres from the road, RCMP said.

A woman, the only occupant of the car, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, RCMP said.

Her name will not be released.

Tofield is approximately 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.