Rollover near Slave Lake kills one, injures four others

A young male was killed and four others seriously injured after their car left the road near Slave Lake, Alta., late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on South Shore Drive near Widewater, west of Slave Lake, at around 11:30 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday.

The car, with five occupants, all young males, was travelling east when it rolled into a steep ditch, police said.

One passenger was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and three others suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.