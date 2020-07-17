Rogers Place damaged by thunderstorm weeks before hosting NHL games

A large thunderstorm that swept through Edmonton Thursday evening caused some flood damage to the Rogers Place arena, which is set to host NHL playoff games next month.

Though the heavy rain and wind did cause damage at one of the arena's entrances, the flooding isn't expected to affect plans to host the NHL.

"Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building," the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a statement.

"We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city. We will share more information as it becomes available."

A now-deleted video showing water flooding the floor of the 104th Avenue entrance was posted to Reddit Thursday. The video was reposted by several Twitter users and garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The first scheduled game at the arena pits Edmonton against traditional Alberta rivals Calgary in an exhibition game on July 28.

Edmonton and Toronto will host 24 NHL teams as part of a hub city approach that will close out this season.

Edmonton is scheduled to host the Stanley Cup later this year.