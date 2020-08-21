'A bright little girl': Family remembers teen, accused has lengthy criminal record

Roderica Ribbonleg was supposed to be preparing to start Grade 11 this fall.

Instead, her family and community are preparing for court proceedings to get underway for a man charged with first-degree murder in the 15-year-old's death.

"It's going to be hard if he's let out. A lot of us won't feel safe at all," the teen's cousin Tracey D'Or said in an interview Friday. "Keep praying because this is not over. This is just starting."

Ribbonleg's body was discovered in a forested area near John D'Or Prairie, Alta., on July 12th. On Wednesday, Fort Vermilion RCMP arrested Jason Alec Tallcree, 35, in the small community, about 750 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Ribbonleg, a member of Little Red River Cree Nation, had been living and attending school in Garden River, Alta., until the COVID-19 pandemic hit this spring, D'Or said. That's when she moved to John D'Or Prairie, about 90 kilometres east.

D'Or said Ribbonleg was her cousin — her sister-in-law's daughter — but she also taught the girl at the community school where she works as an educational assistant. She said Ribbonleg was a happy kid, who loved making things in art and industrial design classes.

Roderica Ribbonleg loved to make things in her art and shop classes. The 15-year-old's remains were discovered near John D'or Prairie on July 12, 2020. A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death. (Tracey D'Or)

"Playful, cheerful, happy all the time. Cheeky. Making jokes with everyone. That's how she would have wanted to be remembered. She was a bright little girl," she said.

After Ribbonleg was reported missing, police received a report of clothing discovered near Old Fox Lake Road. Police began searching the area, and discovered human remains, later confirmed as Ribbonleg.

D'Or said she doesn't know if Ribbonleg knew Tallcree, or how she might have come into contact with him.

"I don't have any idea how that happened," she said.

A search of court records reveal that Tallcree is a convicted sex offender, and was previously charged in a separate homicide case.

In 2014, he was charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body in connection to the death of Malena Loonskin. Those charges were stayed in 2015 before the case went to trial.

Over the years, he's been charged in a number of sexual and physical assaults against different people. Most recently, in 2016, he was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault, forcible confinement, and breaching conditions of his release from custody.

Tallcree is next expected to appear in court on the first-degree murder charge in High Level on August 24th.

A small, socially distant funeral was held for Ribbonleg, but D'Or, who has been compiling an online video tribute to the girl, said photos, videos, and other memories are still pouring in.

"It's good for everybody to have those memories," she said.