Two injured after canoe capsizes near Rocky Mountain House

RCMP are warning boaters to be careful on the North Saskatchewan River after a canoe capsized Saturday night, stranding eight people on the riverbank near Rocky Mountain House.

The canoe capsized near the Rustic River Resort northeast of the town just before 8:00 p.m., Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

RCMP, Search and Rescue, an emergency medical team and Clearwater County firefighters responded to the call and rescued the eight canoers stranded on the east side of the river.

Two were injured and needed medical attention but RCMP did not said what kind of injuries the two had.

Cpl. Scott said the current is fast in that part of the river. Rocky Mountain House RCMP have responded to similar calls a few times in the past couple of weeks.

"We want people using the water to be very mindful of how fast that river is flowing," she said. "Don't be deceived. If it doesn't look that fast, it truly is."

First responders took the group to safety across the river, two were treated and released.

Rocky mountain House is about 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.