Rocky Mountain House man charged with murder in domestic shooting

A 44-year-old man faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of a woman and her sister in Rocky Mountain House Friday.

Marshall Lawrence Stone was charged Saturday after turning himself in the night before.

Ashley Ames, 29, was shot to death while her sister, Alexis Ames, 28, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children in the house were uninjured.

RCMP described the shooting as a "domestic situation."

Stone remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Wednesday.