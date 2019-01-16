Woman, child killed in two-vehicle collision near Rocky Mountain House

A collision between two vehicles northwest of Rocky Mountain House Wednesday claimed the lives of a 35-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy.

At about 11:30 a.m., the car carrying the pair was travelling north on Highway 756 when it lost control, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday night. The car collided with an oncoming truck with two male occupants.

The woman and young boy from O'Chiese First Nation were pronounced dead at the scene. The men in the truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries, then released, police said.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP and a collision analysts were on scene for several hours. Police said roads were reported as slippery due to freezing rain.

No charges will be laid, RCMP said. The names of the deceased will not be released.