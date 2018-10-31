Man charged after Rocky Mountain House Mountie assaulted, bear-sprayed

A 22-year-old man faces more than 30 assault, theft and fraud charges after a Rocky Mountain House RCMP officer was bear-sprayed during an arrest last week.

During a robbery on Oct. 24 a suspect stole several bottles of booze from a Great Canadian Liquor store and fled the scene in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup.

The same stolen pickup was pulled over three days later during a traffic stop in the Creekside neighbourhood.

Two suspects at the scene resisted arrest and during an altercation the arresting officer was bear-sprayed, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Both suspects fled. One drove off in the stolen truck.

The pickup was again spotted by police on Oct. 29, on the Sunchild First Nation west of Rocky Mountain House.

Police chased a suspect on foot. The man resisted arrest and assaulted an officer before being taken into custody, RCMP said.

After his arrest, the accused provided a false name to investigators. He was also wanted on arrest warrants in other jurisdictions.

The accused now faces a string of charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and identity fraud.