Rock garden aims to spread positivity around Innisfail

The Innisfail Public Library and the community's Youth Action Committee hope to rock your world with positive messages as part of its Kindness Rocks Garden.

"The main thing is spreading positivity," said organizer and assistant library manager Lindsey Budd.

"We wanted a community project, especially when you're supposed to keep your distance right now, it was something that you can feel involved in the community while being safe."

The idea is for people to paint a rock, which can include a positive message, and leave it at the library garden.

"You can exchange it with a rock that's already there, or you can take one to give to a friend or keep for yourself," Budd said.

"Or you can just even hide them around town for someone to find when they're out and about."

Tracking down those hidden rocks has become a game for some residents.

"We've already had a few people say that they've seen some of the rocks around town, hidden beside local businesses or on trails," said Budd.

"It's just a nice little surprise if you're out there going for a walk."

To get the ball rolling, they began handing out supplies at the local market close to two weeks ago.

"We handed out painting kits that came with all your basic painting colours, a paintbrush and then they could pick from a selection of rocks too," said Budd.

Organizer and Innisfail Public Library assistant manager Lindsey Budd is hoping the Kindness Rocks Garden will put a few smiles on faces. (Lindsey Budd)

People are encouraged to be creative with the rocks and they're seeing a range of messages and artwork, Budd said.

"We've also had some fun ones that are like a little monster and things like that so I think something that makes you smile is just as important as a positive message," she said.

Brian George, who is on the board of the Youth Action Committee, and a mental health success coach, said it was a simple and effective way to reach out to people.

"With COVID, we're really encouraged to look inwardly, take care of ourselves but I think it's really important that we also take care of each other," he said.

So far it's been a big hit with kids.

"They love it," George said. "It really embraces the creative format so they can really decorate it in any way they want. I've seen several great pictures and some really great quotes."

George and Budd said they hoped people will keep adding rocks and that the program can continue at least until the snow flies.

"We might have to find a home for it indoors during the winter, especially here in Alberta," said Budd.