House fire that killed 5 northwest of Edmonton 'accidental,' RCMP say

A house fire that killed three children and their grandparents in Rochfort Bridge, Alta., earlier this month "has been deemed accidental," RCMP said Tuesday.

The determination was made by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Mayerthorpe RCMP said in a brief news release.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the family involved in this incident, no further information will be provided by the RCMP," the news release said.

The bodies of married couple Janet and Marvin Gibbs and their three grandchildren — two boys and a girl between the ages of two and eight — were discovered after the home was destroyed in the Dec. 5 fire.

The grandparents had full custody of Janet's daughter's children, according to another relative.

Rochfort Bridge is a small community of about 50 people, about 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.