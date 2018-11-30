Killer was freed 8 days before stabbing elderly Edmonton couple

Eight days before Edward Roberts killed an elderly couple by stabbing both of them in the neck, he was in police custody.

Roberts was being held in the Edmonton Remand Centre, charged with assaulting his father by allegedly cutting him in the neck with a pair of scissors.

By August 2016, Roberts had racked up 36 criminal convictions, including crimes of violence.

According to a police report, Roberts was listed on the CPIC (the Canadian Police Information Centre) database as being violent and an escape risk.

Despite that, on August 25, 2016, Edmonton provincial court judge Peter Ayotte released Roberts on his own recognizance.

On September 2, 2016 Roberts broke into the home of Joao and Maria Nascimento. He admits he attacked Maria, 81, first with a steak knife. Then he stabbed her 93-yea- old husband Joao.

Roberts was taken into custody inside the home and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This week, Roberts, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter. A sentencing hearing with evidence from the Crown was heard this week in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench. Two psychiatrists testifying for the Crown told court they believe Roberts was in a drug-induced psychosis at the time of the offences.

The hearing is now on hold until next May when the defence will present evidence from another psychiatric expert. The Crown is also expected to call one more mental health expert to testify. Meanwhile, Roberts remains in custody.

He's 'going to kill someone'

When Roberts was released from custody on Aug. 25, 2016, he was bound by a court order to stay away from his father in Fort Saskatchewan. According to a social work report that's quoted in the psychiatrist's report, Roberts continued to contact his father.

Finally the father called RCMP and pleaded with them to take Roberts back into custody. According to the report, "the RCMP refused to pick Mr. Roberts up and advised that [he] should call the Edmonton police instead."

Joao and Maria Nascimento in an undated photograph. At the time of their deaths in September, 2016, the couple had been married for 40 years. (Supplied by family) According to the report,Edmonton police also declined to take Roberts into custody. His father told police that he "was going to kill someone."

Police were given one more chance to return Roberts to custody.

On Aug. 30, 2016, Edmonton police were called out to the downtown YMCA with a report of a naked man running around outside the building. When police arrived Roberts appeared to be high on meth. When Roberts was being arrested, he began to lick the pane of glass on a bus shelter. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to hospital, but no charges were laid.

An emergency room doctor diagnosed Roberts as suffering from a drug overdose and he left the ER against medical advice.

Three days later, he killed the elderly couple.

After he was arrested for killing the Nascimento's, Roberts told police he had been homeless in Edmonton for about a week and a half and had been using crystal meth.

'This is not him. I have lost my son.'

Roberts told forensic psychiatry resident Dr. Raheel Syed that he dropped out of school in Grade 10.

"He reports breaking into cars, damaging property, abusing the family cat and shooting birds and squirrels with pellet guns and often leaving home for several days at a time," the report states.

Edward Roberts in a post-arrest photo. (Edmonton Police Service)

Roberts also admitted he began abusing alcohol and drugs at an early age.

His father said he was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and began to abuse Ritalin. At one point in Grade seven, he broke into the school's medicine cabinet to steal Ritalin by climbing through the ceiling to gain access to the room that held the medicine cabinet

Roberts told Syed that over the years, he used alcohol, cocaine and cannabis regularly and frequently experimented with meth. He also admitted to using ketamine, ecstasy, fentanyl and even heroin on a few occasions.

By July 2015, Roberts' father was convinced he had lost his son. He thought Roberts' face was "the face of the devil." The father told a social worker at the time, "His eyes are black, you can no longer communicate with him, he lives in his own world... now he doesn't show any guilt or remorse for his behaviours. This is not him. I have lost my son."

According to a second report written by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Haag, Roberts said he began hearing voices in his head that appeared suddenly about a year before he stabbed the Nascimento's.

Roberts claimed those voices told him to kill the elderly couple. He insisted there was a "conspiracy" against him that had been going on for a year. He thought he was supposed to become a king and claimed the voices were training him to achieve that status. He claimed the voices could control his body.

On the day of the stabbings, Roberts said the voice of Prince William told him while he was in the Nascimento's back yard, "there's two people in there. Go kill them."

Later in the interview, Roberts told Haag, "I feel horrible. I killed them for no reason. I'm starting to think I have a mental illness."

Maria Nascimento in an undated photo taken in the kitchen of the home she and her husband lived in for 30 years. (Supplied by family)

But he told a different story to a homicide detective after he was arrested.

During the police interview, he described the stabbings as "the first real thing I ever did."

Later when he was asked if he knew the stabbings were wrong, Roberts responded, "Yeah, but from my military standing standpoint and me being the king and all... it was actually completely within my rights and I don't think I did anything wrong at all whatsoever."

Haag testified Thursday that in his opinion, Roberts was faking psychotic symptoms like hearing voices in his head in an attempt to escape criminal responsibility for the killings and to provide a moral justification for his actions.

He reached the conclusion that Roberts' crime was the result of drug-induced psychosis.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Graesser has been told the defence is expected to argue Roberts suffered from an underlying mental disorder that was made worse by the consumption of illicit drugs.

The judge's ultimate decision on sentencing will happen sometime next spring.