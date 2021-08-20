Roads near Hawrelak Park closed for World Triathlon Championship Finals

Several roads will be closed this weekend to accommodate the World Triathlon Championship Finals at Hawrelak Park.

The closures are designed to ensure the safety of athletes spectators and volunteers.

Hawrelak Park and Emily Murphy Park will both be closed to the public over the weekend.

"As a proud host city of many major international sports events, Edmonton is very excited to welcome the world's best triathletes to Edmonton for this highly prestigious competition," city spokesperson Karen McDonnell said.

"There are a few things to be aware of to ensure this weekend is safe and enjoyable for those who are taking part in the event, as well as those who will be travelling in and around the venue."

Between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

Groat Road from 87th Avenue to Emily Murphy Park Road

Emily Murphy Park Road from Groat Road to 116th Street

Saskatchewan Drive from 116th Street to 110th Street

116th Street from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road from 116th Street to 118th Street

118th Street from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive from 87th Avenue to 118th Street

On Sunday, these roads will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Emily Murphy Park Road from Groat Road to 116th Street

116th Street from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road from 116th Street to 118th Street

118th Street from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive from 118th Street to 87th Avenue

Groat Road from 87th Avenue to 111th Avenue

More details about the road closures can be found at edmonton.ca/TrafficDisruptions .

Edmonton Transit will provide a free shuttle for athletes, volunteers and spectators. Buses will depart from Windsor Car Park on 116th Street. Parking costs $5.50.

The buses will run every five minutes during specific times of the day:

Saturday:

5:30 - 7:30 a.m.

9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

12:15 - 1:20 p.m.

3:20 - 4:05 p.m.

6:05 - 8:30 p.m. or until the park is cleared

Sunday:

5:30 - 7:30 a.m.

10:45am - 8:30 p.m. or until the park is cleared

The city is advising travellers to plan their trips ahead of time, in case of traffic or delays.